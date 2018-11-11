India vs West Indies LIVE Score 3rdT20, IND vs WI live streaming: Rohit Sharma eyes clean sweep

India vs West Indies LIVE Score 3rdT20, IND vs WI live streaming: The 2-0 lead allows the Indian team to experiment with the playing XI and in the first step, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumarh and Umesh Yadav were released from the squad.

India vs West Indies LIVE Score 3rdT20, IND vs WI live streaming: Rohit Sharma would eye a clean sweep as the Indian cricket team takes on Windies in the final match of what has been a disastrous tour for the visitors at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Even though the Windies side has produced some eye-grabbing moments on this tour, the fact is that they have just one win so far from nine matches across all formats. The T20Is where the team was expected to do better, have in fact been the most one-sided competitions.

The 2-0 lead allows the Indian team to experiment with the playing XI and in the first step, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumarh and Umesh Yadav were released from the squad. This would allow Yuzvendra Chahal and Siddharth Kaul to get a game. In the batting department, Shreyas Iyer might come in for Rishabh Pant or Manish Pandey but, the rest of the composition is likely to remain the same.

The West Indies, on the other hand, have struggled as the big names like Carlos Brathwaite, Kieron Pollard, Denesh Ramdin and Darren Bravo have failed to contribute with the bat. Experiments with Shimron Hetmyer’s batting order haven’t worked for the side as well.

How to watch India vs West Indies LIVE Streaming Online 3rd T20?

The match between India and West Indies will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. It is the official broadcaster for the series. India vs West Indies live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Here are the squads for India vs West Indies 3rdT20I:

India – Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(w), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem.

Windies – Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin(w), Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Oshane Thomas, Obed McCoy, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford

The sky is likely to remain clear but like most matches of the series, dew will play an important role as the game progresses. This makes the toss important and the captain winning it would like to bowl first.