India vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Virat Kohli looks to extend dominance

India vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: After dominating the visitors on day 1 at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium, Rajkot, the Indian cricket team led by Virat Kohli would like to extend its run on the second day of the first of the two-match series. Teenage sensation Prithvi Shaw announced his arrival in top-flight cricket by becoming the youngest Indian to score a Test century on debut, headlining the home team’s march to 364 for four. Shaw (134 off 154) laid the foundation for a big score along with Cheteshwar Pujara (86 off 130) after the early loss of KL Rahul (0).
Virat Kohli then took innings forward and looks set for a big hundred. He was batting on 72 runs with Rishabh Pant (17 not out off 21) at the close of play. Eighty-nine overs were bowled on day one with India scoring at 4.08 runs per over.
The visitors suffered a big setback minutes before the toss when Jason Holder was ruled out due to an injury. In his absence, no bowler apart from Shanon Gabriel was able to create an impact on a greenish surface which did not seem to do much.
Here are the playing XIs for India vs West Indies 1st Test:
Windies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Shane Dowrich(w), Keemo Paul, Devendra Bishoo, Sherman Lewis, Shannon Gabriel
India: Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav
Former Indian captain and CAB president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday lauded batsman Prithvi Shaw for his sensational hundred on Test debut. Ganguly also added that Shaw can do well in countries like Australia. Speaking at an event at Kolkata, Ganguly said, "What stands out is the way he batted, big temperament. He dominated the bowlers on way to his hundred. Big game, first match, he just played the way he knew." The CAB president further said, "It's positivity, temperament and attitude to batting which is fantastic. Playing the U-19 World Cup and playing a Test math for India is completely different. What I saw today was extremely pleasing to the eye and hopefully he can play for India for a long long time," reports PTI.