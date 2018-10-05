India vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Virat Kohli looks to extend dominance

India vs West Indies LIVE Score: Virat Kohli scored his 20th Test century. (Source: BCCI)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: After dominating the visitors on day 1 at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium, Rajkot, the Indian cricket team led by Virat Kohli would like to extend its run on the second day of the first of the two-match series. Teenage sensation Prithvi Shaw announced his arrival in top-flight cricket by becoming the youngest Indian to score a Test century on debut, headlining the home team’s march to 364 for four. Shaw (134 off 154) laid the foundation for a big score along with Cheteshwar Pujara (86 off 130) after the early loss of KL Rahul (0).

Virat Kohli then took innings forward and looks set for a big hundred. He was batting on 72 runs with Rishabh Pant (17 not out off 21) at the close of play. Eighty-nine overs were bowled on day one with India scoring at 4.08 runs per over.

The visitors suffered a big setback minutes before the toss when Jason Holder was ruled out due to an injury. In his absence, no bowler apart from Shanon Gabriel was able to create an impact on a greenish surface which did not seem to do much.

Here are the playing XIs for India vs West Indies 1st Test:

Windies: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Shane Dowrich(w), Keemo Paul, Devendra Bishoo, Sherman Lewis, Shannon Gabriel

India: Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav