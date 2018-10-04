India vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1 LIVE: Virat Kohli returns, Prthivi Shaw set for debut

​​​
India vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1: Virat Kohli would be looking to address the top-order woes in the two-match series. Catch IND vs WI score and updates here.

India vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1: The Indian cricket team would be hoping to get some practice (in not so ideal conditions) for Australia tour when it takes on West Indies at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Ground, Rajkot in the first Test of the two-match series on Thursday. The team is entering into the series on the back of a couple of strong selection decisions including the inclusion of 18-year-old opener Prithvi Shaw who is line to make his Test debut.

In the middle-order, Virat Kohli is making a return after missing out on the Asia Cup 2018 while Ajinkya Rahane would be under pressure to perform after a poor tour of England. The series will also give a better look at Rishabh Pant who looked impressive in patches against England.

For the visitors, a lot will depend upon how Shai Hope and Roston Chase perform with the bat. Three of Chase’s centuries in Test cricket have come against India and Pakistan – a proof of his spin negotiating skills.

Here are the squads for India vs West Indies 1st Test:

India – Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur

Windies – Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich(w), Jason Holder(c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Ambris, Shannon Gabriel, Devendra Bishoo, Jahmar Hamilton, Sherman Lewis, Jomel Warrican

India expects to play three spinners on bowling front

Team India is expected to play three spinners on the bowling front with cricketer R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav. Cricketer Umesh Yadav will pair up with Mohammad Shami, while Jasprit Bumrah will pair up with Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Even though there are reports suggesting that grass might be left on the wicket to allow Indian batsmen to prepare well for the Australia tour, Rajkot is known for producing flat pitches without absolutely nothing for the bowlers. The conditions will make life tough for both the sides with temperature likely to go past 40 degrees.

