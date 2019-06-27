India vs West Indies Live: Can Virat Kohli and Co. keep their unbeaten streak going

Another interesting stat in this World Cup is that no Indian batsmen features in the top 5 leading run scorers list.

After a narrow escape in the last game against Afghanistan, India will be looking to stamp their authority against a challenging West Indies side. Throughout the ICC World Cup 2019, the toss has played a crucial factor and both the teams will be hoping to make an informed call if they win the toss at Manchester. KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli are the backbone of the Indian batting lineup, and all three of them are in good touch. With Shikhar Dhawan not being part of the team, KL Rahul is looking to make most of the opportunities that he gets. Virat Kohli has been scoring runs in every match but would be hungry for a century, which has eluded him in this tournament so-far. Another interesting stat in this World Cup is that no Indian batsmen features in the top 5 leading run scorers list currently.

Rohit Sharma is the only Indian batsman who has scored a century in the current Indian squad. Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni, and Kedar Jadhav will need to step up as India enters the final phase of the league stage. Vijay Shankar at number 4 is new to the role and would also be looking to make a mark.

West Indies, on the other hand, will be heartbroken after their loss to New Zealand. From here on, every match will be a do-or-die encounter for them. If they win all their remaining games, the West Indies still have a chance of making it to the playoffs. Andre Russell’s injury is a big blow for them as he was in tremendous form throughout the IPL. In his absence, Carlos Braithwaite could be the man of the hour.

Braithwaite has already shown what he can do in the match against New Zealand. Indian bowlers will have to be disciplined if they want to win this match. The match will take place in Manchester. This is the second time India will play at this ground, with the first instance being against Pakistan where they won comfortably