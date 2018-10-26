India vs West Indies: Kedar Jadhav surprised at being left out for last three ODIs

Kedar Jadhav (AP)

Team India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav is surprised at not being picked up in the squad for last three ODIs of the ongoing series against West Indies. Jadhav had suffered a hamstring injury during the Asia Cup final against Bangladesh.

After recovering from injury, the cricketer is back in action. He played for India A against India C in Deodhar Trophy on Thursday. Jadav remained unbeaten on 41 runs after facing 25 deliveries.

The Indian squad was announced while he was fielding in the afternoon. Surprised over him being left out all rounder said that he would need to see why he was not picked up even after clearing all tests. He also added that he was allowed to play in the Deodhar Trophy by the selectors as he was fit.

“I did not know this,” said Jadhav when asked if there was any communication over his selection for the remaining three games against the West Indies. “Let’s see. You are the first one to tell me this. I need to see why they have not picked me. I don’t know what the plan is now that I am not there in the team. Probably, I will be playing the Ranji Trophy,” said the 33-year-old from Pune.

The selectors have called frontline pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah for the remaining three ODIs against the Caribbean side after a workload management break for few days.

The selectors are also likely to announce Indian squad for T20 series against West Indies and Australia tour (three home and three away) in Pune today.

It would also be interesting to see whether Virat Kohli will play T20s against West Indies. As per the ODI squad announced on Thursday, the India skipper will play in full ODI series against visitors. Not much surprise is expected from the T20 squad that played against Ireland and England earlier this year.