India vs West Indies: Every record broken by Prithvi Shaw on Test debut

Prithvi Shaw who got selected in the playing eleven for the first time on Thursday against West Indies made the most of the opportunity and smashed a swashbuckling 134 off just 154 balls. Shaw’s knock included 19 boundaries at a strike rate of 87.01. On the way to his maiden Test ton, Shaw broke many records. Here is a list of what 18-year-old batsman from Mumbai achieved at the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium, Rajkot.

1. Prithvi Shaw took just 99 balls to reach to his hundred which is the 3rd fastest Test century on debut. The other two players who have scored a faster hundred in their first match are Dwayne Smith and Shikhar Dhawan. Dwayne Smith took just 93 balls to score a century against South Africa in 2004 whereas Shikhar Dhawan reached the milestone in just 85 balls in Mohali against Australia to announce his arrival in Test cricket in 2013.

2. Prithvi Shaw became the fourth youngest player to score a century on Test debut. Mohammad Ashraful from Bangladesh and Hamilton Masakadza from Zimbabwe had scored a century before their 18th birthday and Saleem Malik was just six days younger to Shaw when he had achieved the milestone.

3. Prithvi Shaw is only the 15th Indian to score a century on Test debut.

4. He is the second youngest Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar to score a century in Tests.

5. Prithvi Shaw, Gundappa Viswanath and Australia’s Dirk Wellham are the only players who have scored a century on their first-class debut as well as on their Test debut. Sehwag had scored centuries in his debut Test and FC innings but the latter came in his second match.

6. Shaw is now the youngest Indian to score 50 on Test debut, leaving behind Abbas Ali Baig who was 20 years and 126 days in 1959 when he reached the mark against England in Manchester.

7. Ravi Shastri who is the coach of the current Indian team was the one who held the record for youngest Indian to score fifty-plus in India at the age of (19 years, 210 days) before Shaw.