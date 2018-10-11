India vs West Indies: BCCI announces squad for first two ODIs – Check details here

Dinesh Karthik has been left out of the squad. (Reuters)

The BCCI selection committee led by MSK Prasad has announced a 14-member squad for the first two One Day Internationals (ODIs) against the West Indies team. The Indian captain Virat Kohli has made a comeback and will lead the side for the first time since the ODI series in England. Rishabh Pant has been picked up for the first time in the ODI team but MS Dhoni will be the man behind the wickets.

Dinesh Karthik has been left out of the squad. Kedar Jadhav who was crucial for India during the Asia Cup will not be a part of the side after injuring his hamstring again during the final of Asia cup. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the first two one-dayers again and the young Khaleel Ahmed will again get a chance to prove himself in the first two games if he is given an opportunity.

Rohit Sharma will return to his role of vice-captain after having a successful run as the captain of the Indian team during the Asia Cup. It will be interesting to see if KL Rahul is given a chance to open the innings as both Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have been the pillars of the top order in the limited overs format.

Ravindra Jadeja has also retained his spot after a good outing during the Asia cup.

Here is the full squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (wk), Rishabh Pant, R Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul.