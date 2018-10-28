India vs West Indies 4th ODI LIVE Streaming Online: When and where to watch IND vs WI on TV

India vs West Indies: Kedar Jadhav’s return comes as a huge positive for Men in Blue.

India vs West Indies 4th ODI LIVE Streaming Online: Led by Virat Kohli, the Indian cricket team finds itself in a must-win situation at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) after the Pune disappointment. With the series tied at 1-1 and two matches to go, even small mistakes could decide the fate. Kedar Jadhav’s return to the team after an injury will give India the much-needed depth in both the batting and bowling department. But it will be interesting to see how the team management fits him into the side.

Lack of runs from Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s bat is a huge issue for India at this moment and needs to fixed keeping in mind next year’s World Cup. Having lost his place in the T20I side, Dhoni would be desperate to get few runs under his belt and justify his place in the side. On the bowling front, Jasprit Bumrah made an impressive comeback but more would be expected from Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The visitors, on the other hand, have found two match-winners in Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope who have played a couple of brilliant knocks in the series so far. Apart from these two star players, Windies would be hoping that the likes of Kieron Powell, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Rovman Powell fire in the crucial contest. The experienced Marlon Samuels picked three wickets in Pune but the team management would like him to contribute with the bat.

When is India vs West Indies 4th ODI?

The India vs West Indies, 4th ODI match will be played on October 29, 2018.

Where will India vs West Indies fourth ODI be played?

The fourth match between India and West Indies will be played the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will 4th ODI between India and Windies start?

The match between IND and WI will start at 1:30 PM. The toss will take 30 minutes before that.

How to watch IND vs WI 4th ODI match on TV?

The India vs West Indies, 4th ODI match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch India vs West Indies live streaming online 4th ODI?

India vs West Indies live streaming online 4th ODI will be available on Hotstar. You can follow live cricket score and updates on FinancialExpress.com

Here are India vs West Indies 4th ODI squad –

India – Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey and Kedar Jadhav.

West Indies – Jason Holder (Captain), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels.