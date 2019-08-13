India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Preview: Can Virat Kohli’s men seal the series in the final ODI?

For India, the bowlers have been very good once again and have carried on their form from the World Cup.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: India will face West Indies in the final game of the three-match ODI series on Wednesday at Port of Spain. India leads the series 1-0 with the first being washed out. In the second match of the series, India dominated in all departments. While Virat Kohli brought up his 42nd ODI century, Shreyas Iyer also came good with a valuable 71 batting at number five for the country. The partnership between the Indian captain and Iyer was vital which helped India reach a match-winning total.

In the final match of the series, it will be important that the Indian team does not take the West Indians lightly as they have the ability to take the match away from any opposition. For West Indies, Gayle has failed to fire so far and he will be hoping to score some runs in the match to give his side a flying start. Captain Jason Holder will also be hoping that his other batsmen Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmeyer and Carlos Braithwaite also score some runs.

For India, the bowlers have been very good once again and have carried on their form from the World Cup. With Jasprit Bumrah being rested, Indian bowlers have managed to keep things tight and give solid performances throughout the series.

However, the Indian team management could be worried about Shikhar Dhawan’s form. The left-handed opener has not been amongst runs since his return from the thumb fracture that he suffered against Australia during the World Cup. With KL Rahul as the backup opener in the squad, it will be interesting to see if Kohli gives the right-hander a chance in the final match of the series.

India ODI Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies ODI Squad: Jason Holder (captain), Chris Gayle, John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach.