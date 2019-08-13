India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: When and Where to watch match live

Virat Kohli during his 42nd century.

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: After winning the second ODI of the series, Team India will be raring to go in the final match of the series against West Indies. Kohli and his men will look to carry on the momentum of the previous match into the third and final game of the series. It will be interesting to see if Virat Kohli makes any changes to the playing XI as Shikhar Dhawan has not been at his best after his comeback from the injury that he suffered during the World Cup.

On the other hand, Jason Holder and his team will be looking to fight back to level the series against the Men in Blue. The West Indians have a good team which can give India a tough competition if they perform well.

When is India vs West Indies 3rd ODI?

India vs West Indies will take place on August 14, 2019.

Where will India vs West Indies take place?

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will take place at the Queens Park Oval at Port of Spain in West Indies.

Where to watch India vs West Indies live on TV?

India vs West Indies can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD.

What time will India vs West Indies begin?

India vs West Indies will begin at 7:00pm Indian Standard Time.

How can you watch India vs West Indies on live streaming?

India vs West Indies can be watched live on the SonyLIV app.

India ODI Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies ODI Squad: Jason Holder (captain), Chris Gayle, John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach.