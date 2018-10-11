India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Hosts announce 12-man squad; no place for Mayank Agarwal again

The second Test between India and West Indies will be played in Hyderabad. (Source: BCCI)

The Indian cricket team has announced a 12-man squad for the 2nd Test against West Indies, scheduled to start in Hyderabad on Friday. While man-of-the-match from the last game, Prithvi Shaw retained his place in the squad, KL Rahul who got out for a duck in the first Test, also found a place in the side. This means that Mayank Agarwal who had received his maiden Test call-up in this series, has been left out and will not get any game.

Interestingly, this is Indian team’s last Test before the four-match series in Australia which will begin in November. Team India had won the first Test in Rajkot by an innings and 272 runs.

Speaking to media on Wednesday, West Indies’ skipper Jason Holder took a dig at his team’s critics and pointed out that even the legendary Brian Lara had failed to win a Test in India. “We are playing the No.1 team, India, in their backyard. And history would show we haven’t won a Test match here since 1994 and if you look at the players who came through West Indies cricket – I think Brian Lara and these greats have been playing all that time,” he said.

This statement came after former Windies skipper Carl Hooper was critical of youngsters in the island nations being only interested in T20 contracts but without taking names, the current skipper presented a contrarian view.

“Again, everyone is entitled to their opinion. I just focus primarily on what I have to do and what the team has to do. There’s no point worrying about what people have to say because people will always have to say (something or the other). The only way we can silence the critics – or try to silence them because I don’t think they’ll ever shut up – is by playing cricket,” he said.

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Lokesh Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur