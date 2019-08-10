India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Where, when and how to watch

Virat Kohli

Two days after Indiá first match with West indies was suspended due to rain, both teams are now gearing up for the second of the three ODIs. India earlier won the T20 series against the Caribbeans 3-0.

While Shreyas Iyer, who was not in the T20 squad, was in playing XI in first ODI but could not bat, has better chance to perform well

n the second T20, that will be played in Port of Spain.

Even as two matches could never be enough, but good matches in a couple of matches will help him get noticed by the selectors and fans back home.

The team combination in the first ODI suggested that KL Rahul is being considered as a specialist opener who will open the innings for Men in Blue in case either of Shikhar Dhawan or Rohit Sharma are rested or are out due to injury.

The ongoing series is also important for Kedar Jadhav, who after Dinesh Karthik is next in line to get a permanent boot from the national side.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar wants to take some rest, Navdeep Saini may replace him, while Yuzvendra Chahalmay also is included an additional spinner.

In first ODI, Khaleel had gone for 27 runs in three overs. he was also guilty of bowling short to opener Evin Lewis, who was on 40 match was canceled due to rain. For West Indies, it’s good news that Lewis has got some form back augurs. Apart from him, the team will also want Chris Gayle to fire.

When to watch:

The match will start tomorrow at 7 pm in Port of Spain.

Where and how to watch:

Cricket fans can watch the match live at Hotstar and sports channels like Star Sports. They can also go through scores from a number of websites

Squads

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

West Indies: Jason Holder (capt), Chris Gayle, John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach.