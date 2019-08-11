India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli surpasses Javed Miadad, becomes highest run scorer against Caribbean

Virat Kohli has eight centuries and 11 half-centuries against West Indies with an average of over 70.

Virat Kohli on Sunday surpassed former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad to score more runs than any other batsman against West Indies in ODI cricket at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad. The Indian skipper just needed 19 runs to get past Miandad’s 1,930 runs before the second ODI of India’s ongoing tour of West Indies.

Earlier, Miadad took 64 innings to score 1,930 runs. However, Kohli just took 34 innings to better him. It was in 1993 that Miadad last played an ODI against the West Indies.

In the list of most runs score against the Caribbeans, Miadad is followed by Australia’s Mark Waugh (1,708 runs). The later is followed by South Africa’s Jacques Kallis (1,666 runs) and Pakistan’s Rameez Raja (1,624 runs). Sachin Tendulkar is the next batsman in the list having scored 1,573 runs from 39 innings with an average of 52.43.

Till now, Kohli has eight centuries and 11 half-centuries against West Indies with an average of over 70. South Africa’s Hashim Amla, who retired recently, is the only batsman who has a better batting average of 76.35.

Kohli has also hit the most number of centuries against the Caribbean team, the latest being today. The Indian skipper is He is followed by Herschelle Gibbs and Amla who have each scored five tons against West Indies.

He has been in a great nick on the ongoing Caribbean tour. Kohli was the highest run-scorer for India in the recently concluded three-T20I series scoring 106 runs, against the host side. India is playing West Indies in the second ODI today. The first match was washed out due to rain. After the end of ODI series, India will play two-Test series against the Caribbeans. The team is in good form currently

Meanwhile, West Indies skipper Jason Holder hopes Chris Gayle to come good against India in today’s match which will be his 300th match, the most by any player from the Caribbean team.