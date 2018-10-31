India vs West Indies 2018: In God’s Own Country, Virat Kohli writes, ‘Kerala absolutely safe to come to’

Kohli shared how blissful the experience has been in a note the Indian skipper left behind at The Leela Raviz Kovalam where the ‘Men in Blue’ are currently staying. (IE)

A day before the final One-Day International (ODI) clash between India and West Indies, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has praised the beauty of Kerala as he urged the citizens to visit the ‘God’s Own Country’.

Kohli, accompanied by the Indian squad, arrived to a rousing welcome from fans and supporters at Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday also said that the coastal state has recovered from the calamity of the devastating floods that hit the state and it is safe to visit, The Indian Express reported.

Earlier in August, Kerala was hit by one of the worst floods in a century, which left hundreds dead and thousands homeless.

He shared how blissful the experience has been in a note the Indian skipper left behind at The Leela Raviz Kovalam where the ‘Men in Blue’ are currently staying. According to IE report, Kohli stated, “Being in Kerala is nothing short of bliss. I love coming here and love the energy of the whole place. The beauty of Kerala is something to be experienced and I would recommend to everyone that they come here and experience the energy of God’s Own Country. Kerala is surely back to its feet and absolutely safe to come to. Thanks to this amazing place for making me feel happy every time I am here.”

Earlier, Kohli had dedicated team India’s victory in the third Test match in England to the victims of Kerala floods. Speaking at the post-match session, he said, “First and foremost, we as a team want to dedicate the victory to the flood victims back home in Kerala. People are going through a lot, and this is the least we can do.”

He along with his wife and Bollywood actress, Anushka Sharma also contributed to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the redevelopment work in the state.