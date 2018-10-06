India vs West Indies 1st Test: Virat Kohli’s men win by innings and 272 runs

West Indies were bowled out for 181 in the first innings in the morning session and after following on, they folded for 196 in their second innings in the final session. (Twitter)

India beat West Indies by an innings and 272 runs in the first cricket Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series here on Saturday.

India had made a mammoth 649 for 9 declared in their first innings.

Brief Scores:

India 1st Innings: 649 for 9 in 149.5 overs (Virat Kohli 139, Prithvi Shaw 134, Ravindra Jadeja 100; Devendra Bishoo 4/217).

West Indies: 181 all out in 48 overs (Roston Chase 53, Keemo Paul 47; Ravichandran Ashwin 4/37, Mohammed Shami 2/22) & 196 all out from 50.5 overs (Kieran Powell 83; Kuldeep Yadav 5/57, Ravindra Jadeja 3/35).