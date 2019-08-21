India vs West Indies 1st Test: Virat Kohli eyes this record to join Ricky Ponting in elite club

The Indian skipper recently completed 11 years in international cricket.

India vs West Indies 1st Test: With India all set to take on West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series on Thursday, all eyes are on Virat Kohli. The Indian skipper, who has so far struck 18 tons as captain is just one century away from a big record that will take him at par with former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting, who has 19 centuries as captain.

In case, the Indian skipper scores a century in the first Test match against West Indies, both he and Ponting will be tied at the second spot. Former South African skipper Graeme Smith is at the top spot with 25 centuries, which include 17 overseas tons. Smith has also hits six double centuries.

The Indian skipper recently completed 11 years in international cricket. Kohli shared his experience on the social media and said he couldn’t have asked for more. “From starting as a teenager on the same day in 2008 to reflecting on the journey 11 years after, I couldn’t have dreamt of the blessings God has showered me with. May you all get the strength and power to follow your dreams and always follow the right path,” Kohli posted on social media sites Twitter and Instagram. He also shared two photographs of himself from 2008 and 2019. The first photo that the Indian captain shared with his fans was from his first ODI against Sri Lanka. Kohli, who opened the innings with Gautam Gambhir, could only manage to score 12 runs in that match.

He slammed his first ODI century in the year 2009. Since then, he has raced ahead to 43 ODI tons. Sachin Tendulkar is the only batsman who is ahead of him with 49 ODI tons. Kohli, who started off as a chubby crickter transformed as one of the fittest in the business. Regarded as one of the best batsmen of his era, Kohli leads the Indian team in all the three formats – Test, ODI and T20.