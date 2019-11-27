India vs West Indies 1st T20I moved to Hyderabad after Mumbai Police raise security concerns

With Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of the series, India will likely go with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma at the top of the order.

The first T20I match of the series between India and West Indies will be now played at Hyderabad on December 6. The BCCI took the decision after Mumbai Police raised concerns over providing adequate security cover during the match. Mumbai will instead host the third and final match of the series on December 11.

According to a report by PTI, Mumbai Police had said that the city will be on high alert as that day marks the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition and also has ‘Mahaprinirvan Din’ which marks the death anniversary of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar. In the report, the police said that it will be difficult to provide security for the match because of these two events in the city.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will be the host for the first match of the series between the two teams. With Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of the series, India will likely go with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma at the top of the order. Shikhar Dhawan has been replaced by Sanju Samson in the squad who had been initially dropped by the selectors without having played any games against Bangladesh in the T20I series.

The two teams will play a three-match T20I series followed by a three-match ODI series. Indian captain Virat Kohli will lead the side in both formats. With Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya not being available for the series, a lot of youngsters will have the chance to stake claim in the team ahead of the upcoming World T20 in Australia next year.

India’s squad against West Indies for T20I series: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper).