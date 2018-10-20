India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Hosts announce 12-man squad, Rishbah Pant in line for debut

Rishabh Pant has been included in the 12-man squad for the 1st ODI against West Indies. (Source: IE)

Rishabh Pant is in line to make his ODI debut when the Indian cricket team takes on West Indies in the first ODI of the five-match series in Guwahati on Sunday. The 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman was included in the 12-man squad for the match announced by the BCCI on Saturday afternoon. The squad included six batsmen, one all-rounder and five bowlers. Pant’s inclusion means that both Manish Pandey and KL Rahul have failed to find a place in the first twelve.

Pant, who has been brilliant with the bat in the last few Tests, had hinted at his selection with a tweet on Friday. “Always ready to give my 100 per cent on a cricket field. Cannot wait to take on the West Indies in the first ODI on Sunday! #IndiaVsWestIndies #comingup,” he wrote on Twitter.

Announcement: #TeamIndia announce the 12 for the 1st ODI in Guwahati against West Indies #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/j32SXgSFTT — BCCI (@BCCI) October 20, 2018

The squad also includes young fast-bowler Khaleel Ahmed who had an impressive debut at the Asia Cup held in UAE. With 18 games left for next year’s ICC ODI World Cup, both Pant and Ahmed would hope to cement his place in the side.

“It’s a good preparation for me for the World Cup. I want to take as many wickets as I can in the ODIs leading up to the World Cup. It will also boost my confidence and I will be under less pressure, if I am picked for the World Cup,” Khaleel said ahead of the first ODI.

Indian cricket team’s 12-man squad for 1st ODI against West Indies in Assam’s Guwahati – Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Syed Khaleel Ahmed.