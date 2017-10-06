India vs USA Live football streaming: When and where to watch FIFA Under 17 World Cup 2017 live online, TV Coverage

India vs USA Live football streaming: FIFA U-17 World Cup India U-17 squad (AIFF)

India vs USA Live football streaming: FIFA U-17 World Cup kicks off today evening, and the young Indian army is all set to make history as they gear up to make their debut in a FIFA event against the formidable USA in a group match. The match will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Delhi. The young Indian brigade has prepared well for the grand event, courtesy All India Football Federation (AIFF), who gave the team international exposure. Although the India U-17 boys are riding high on the confidence they are the clear underdogs against USA. The side from North America is known for its man-to-man marking and are the clear favourites to qualify for the round of 16 from the Group A. Most of the players in the USA are part of Major League Soccer (MLS) youth teams and a couple of them are set to play in Europes to clubs. India would enjoy the home advantage and the Indian captain Amarjit Singh and his team-mates have promised to be competitive at the showpiece event. The tournament will be sponsored by some of the big guns in the market like Coca-Cola, Adidas, Hyundai and Qatar Airways amongst many.

When will India vs USA match be played?

The India vs USA match will be played today. The match will kick off at 20:00 hrs.

Where will the India vs USA match be played?

The India vs USA match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi and is a Group A matchup.

How do I watch the match between India vs USA live?

The India vs USA match will be aired live on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY ESPN, SONY ESPN HD, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HD.

Where can you live stream India vs USA match?

The India vs USA match can be live streamed on www.sonyliv.com. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow financialexpress.com

India U-17 squad:

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Prabhushkan Singh Gill, Sunny Dhaliwal

Defenders: Boris Singh Thangjam, Jitendra Singh, Anwar Ali, Sanjeev Stalin, Hendry Antonay, Namit Sandeep Deshpande,

Midfielders: Suresh Singh Wangjam, Kumanthem Nonthoinganba Meetei, Amarjit Singh Kiyam (Captain), Abhijit Sarkar, Komal Thatal, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh Thaunaojam, Mohammad Shahjahan

Forwards: Aniket Anil Jhadav, Rahim Ali, Nongdamba Naorem, Rahul Kannoly Praveen