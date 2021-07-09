India vs Sri Lanka ODI series 2021: India’s series against Sri Lanka rescheduled due to Covid scare

Sri Lanka's batting coach Grant Flower and data analyst G T Niroshan have tested positive for COVID-19 on return from the United Kingdom, which has forced Sri Lanka Cricket to extend the hard quarantine period from the stipulated three days.
The Indian limited-overs team’s six-match series against Sri Lanka was on Friday rescheduled owing to COVID-19 positive cases in the home team camp, with the first ODI now starting on July 17 instead of July 13.
Sri Lanka’s batting coach Grant Flower and data analyst G T Niroshan have tested positive for COVID-19 on return from the United Kingdom, which has forced Sri Lanka Cricket to extend the hard quarantine period from the stipulated three days.
- Idea Exchange: All people of colour who hit out at racism, their careers ended in no time. Look at Kaepernick... The system locks you out, says former West Indies cricketer Michael Holding
- Spectator responsible for Tour de France crash to face trial
- India tour of England 2021: Injured Shubman Gill could miss Test series, Abhimanyu Easwaran likely to be included in squad
“Yes, the series will now start from 17th of July instead of 13th. The decision was taken in consultation with SLC keeping the safety and security of players in mind,” a senior BCCI official told PTI, confirming the development.
As per the original schedule, the series was to start with the ODI leg on July 13, followed by matches on July 16 and July 19. The T20I games were scheduled for July 22, July 24 and July 27.
While Niroshan’s conformation was given on Friday, Sri Lanka’s batting coach Flower tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, 48 hours after the squad’s arrival from England.
All the other players who are quarantining have also been tested.
Before testing negative, Sri Lanka’s squad had faced an anxious wait for the results of their PCR tests on returning home, following a COVID-19 outbreak in the England squad after the final match of their tour in Bristol on Sunday.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.