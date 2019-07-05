India vs Sri Lanka World Cup: When and where to watch Ind vs SL match live

India will be looking for another win against Sri Lanka. (Pic: AP/PTI)

India vs Sri Lanka World Cup LIVE: India will face Sri Lanka in their final match of the league stage of the World Cup 2019 at Leeds on Saturday, June 6. Virat Kohli’s men will be hoping to get another victory in their kitty which will give them a lot of confidence going into the semi-finals. In the previous match, India defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs to qualify for the semi-finals of the coveted tournament. Rohit Sharma was adjudged man of the match against Bangladesh for scoring his fourth century of the tournament. It will be exciting to see if the team management is tempted to test the bench strength against Sri Lanka. Vijay Shankar’s replacement Mayank Agarwal has reached England is now available for selection in the playing XI, however, there is a slim chance of him getting a game.

As far as Sri Lanka is concerned, they will be hoping to end their World Cup campaign on a high by beating India in their final match of the World Cup. This could be the last World Cup for Lasith Malinga and Sri Lankan fans will be hoping that he can deliver for his country one last time.

When to watch India vs Sri Lanka?

India vs Sri Lanka will take place on 6th July 2019.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka be held?

India will face Sri Lanka at Leeds in England.

What time does India vs Sri Lanka begin?

India vs Sri Lanka will begin at 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka live on TV?

India vs Sri Lanka can be watched live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2. It will also be available on the HD channels as well.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka live streaming?

India vs Sri Lanka can be watched live on the Hotstar app. Airtel users can watch the match live on the Airtel TV app. Jio users can watch the match live on the Jio TV app.