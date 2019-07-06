India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score: Virat Kohli looks to end league stage on a high

India vs Sri Lanka Live: Will Kohli get his first century of the tournament?

World Cup 2019, India vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates: India will take on Sri Lanka in their final game of the league stage of World Cup 2019 on Saturday at Headingley, Leeds. After winning seven games out of eight, India will be looking to get one more win before their semifinal match. Captain Virat Kohli along with the Indian team will not take this game lightly as Sri Lanka has the ability to break India’s momentum going into the semifinals of the World Cup.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will once again be the key for India at the top. Both batsmen have shown that they have the ability to take the game away from the opposition. With the semi-finals just a game away, the Indian team management will want both these batsmen to continue on their good form. Indian fans will be eagerly waiting to see a century from the Indian captain. Kohli has been in good form but has not been able to convert his fifties into big hundreds. Kohli has hit three fifties in the World Cup so far and the fans would be hoping to see a hundred from him which also boost his confidence ahead of the final stages of the tournament. The Indian captain had scored his last century on March 8 against Australia at Ranchi. He has 41 centuries in ODI’s and is only behind Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli and team management may be tempted to test the team’s bench strength and also resolve their biggest problem – the number four slot.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka will want to end the World Cup on a high with a victory against India. The Sri Lankan team has a good bowling attack backed with a decent batting lineup which can be dangerous when in form. It will be interesting to see how they tackle the Indian bowlers who have been in great form throughout the tournament.

India World Cup Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja.

Sri Lanka World Cup Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Matthews, Dhananjaya De Silva, Isuru Udana, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Jeewan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jefferey Vandarsay, Lasith Malinga.