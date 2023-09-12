scorecardresearch
India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: Spinners Dulith Wellalage, Charith Asalanka put Men in Blue on backfoot; hosts need 214 runs to win

Apart from skipper Rohit Sharma , KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan, none of the other batsmen could survive at the crease for long.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
asia cup 2023
Hardik Pandys leaves after being dismissed as Ravindra Jadeja looks during the Asia Cup cricket match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo on Tuesday. (AP/PTI Photo)

In yet another rain-affected match, Men in Blue on Tuesday succumbed against the mighty Sri Lankan bowling attack, before being bowled out for a paltry total of 2013 runs, in the Super four match of the Asia Cup in Colombo on Tuesday.

Apart from skipper Rohit Sharma , KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan, none of the other batsmen could survive at the crease for long. While Sharma topscored for the team with 53 runs off 48 balls, Rahul and Kishan scored 39 and 31 runs from 44 and 61 deliveries each. Sharma hit seven boundaries and two huge sixes in his innings.

Wellalage and Asalanka ran through India’s batting

The rest of the batsmen seemed to have no answer for left arm spinner Dulith Wellalage and off-spinner Charith Asalanka, as both spinners completely put the visitors on the back foot, forcing them to put a small total to chase on the board. While Wellalage took five wickets from his allotted 10 overs, which included one maiden, Asalanka took four wickets in his nine overs, which saw one maiden. Even as the former gave away 40 runs, the latter gave up only 18 runs.

Pathetic batting display

Virat Kohli. Whose blistering innings on Monday helped India to put huge total for Pakistan was massive disappointment on Tuesday have parted for just 3 runs on the board after facing 12 balls. He was caught by Shanake off the bowling of Wellalage.

Shubman Gill, who opened with Sharma, was looking solid at the start of the innings, having been involved in the 80 run opening partnership with his skipper. However, he too departed in the 12th over of the match, having scored 19 runs from the 25 balls from the bowling of Wellalage.

While today’s bowling figure of 5/40 was his best in international cricket, he completely ran through India’s batting lineup that looked so solid on paper. The Indian batsmen seemed to have no answer against them as Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja were also sent to pevilion at the paltry score of 5 and 4 uns each. However, Axar Patel played a cameo in the end to put some respectability to India’s total.

Earlier, India won the toss and decided to bat first.

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 19:54 IST

