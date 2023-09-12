If you are done celebrating India’s triumph against Pakistan, gear up for another cheer as Team India is now set to battle Sri Lanka on their home turf! But will rainfall spoil this match as well? Know all about the weather, pitch, squads, and when and where you can watch live of this blockbuster of a match!

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023: When and where to watch?

The India vs Sri Lanka match will start at 3 pm today. It will be telecasted live on Star Sports network. Viewers will also be able to catch the streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Asia Cup 2023 India vs Sri Lanka: Weather Forecast

The India vs Sri Lanka match has a high chance of being affected by the rain. Colombo is expected to witness a temperature of 29°Celsius during the day and see a fall to 25°Celsius at night, cricketaddictor reported citing media reports. The report added that the skies will have thunderstorms during the day and night.

The probability of the skies pouring over the city during the day is 95%. However, at night the chances are 91%.The humidity will be 84% during the day and rise to 90% at night.

Asia Cup 2023 India vs Sri Lanka: Pitch Report

The R Premadasa Stadium is known to have a batsman-friendly pitch and is expected to aid the batters, according to cricketaddictor report. Pacers are also expected to get a decent bounce at the venue. Meanwhile, the spinners will be the ones dominating the middle overs.

Squads:

India squad: With Rohit Sharma in the lead, the squad includes, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna.

Sri Lanka squad: Under the leadership of Dasun Shanaka, the team comprises Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.