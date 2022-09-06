India vs Sri Lanka (IND vs SL) T20 Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Details: The 9th match of Asia Cup 2022 will see a face-off between Team India and Team Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The third match of the Super 4 stage is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm IST. While Sri Lanka might be in high spirits after defeating Afghanistan in their last match, Team India will be entering the grounds after losing the last game against Pakistan. In the nail-biting match on Sunday, Pakistan won by five wickets and avenged their defeat against India in the first group game.

After a poor start, Team Sri Lanka showed its might in the following matches. It successfully chased two massive totals – 184 in the group game against Bangladesh and 176 in their first Super 4 match against Afghanistan. On the other hand, Team India started off well after registering a win against Pakistan in their group match and then defeating Hong Hong in the second game. Its last match against Pakistan did not go very well for them and the team lost its first Super 4 match.

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match Probable XI:

Team India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022: India’s crown on the line against resurgent Sri Lanka | Match preview

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Danushka Gunathilaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match weather report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 35°C on the matchday with 47% humidity and 15 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

Also Read: Asia Cup 2022 Points Table – Team Standings & Rankings

India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 match pitch report:

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium’s pitch is of little to no assistance for the spinners. However, it acts well for seam bowlers in the early half of the game and provides adequate bounce. Owing to the short straight boundaries, batsmen do make the most of it.

Live Updates

India vs Sri Lanka T20 Match Asia Cup 2022 Scorecard