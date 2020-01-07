India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Preview: Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan in focus at Indore

Indian team management will be hoping that Jasprit Bumrah finds his form as he returns to international cricket from a long break after suffering a stress fracture last year. (Image: Reuters)

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: India will take on Sri Lanka in the second T20 match of the series at Indore today. With the first match being washed out in Guwahati, both teams will look to go ahead in the three-match series. Virat Kohli’s team will be looking to make the most of their opportunity as India prepare for the upcoming WorldT20 set to take place in Australia in October 2020. The Indian team management will be hoping that Jasprit Bumrah finds his form as he returns to international cricket after a long break following an injury. Bumrah has been India’s top bowler in the shortest format of the game and his return will be a big boost for Kohli’s team.

With Rohit Sharma being rested for the series, Shikhar Dhawan has a chance to redeem himself and grab his spot back in the top order. The last time Shikhar Dhawan opened at Indore’s Holkar Stadium was back in 2015 against South Africa. The left-handed opening batsman scored 23 in that innings, however, this time the pressure is on Dhawan.

It will be interesting to see whether Virat Kohli brings back the pair of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in today’s match.

The Sri Lankan team, on the other hand, will be hoping to start the year with a victory under their belt. Lasith Malinga is leading his side and he will have to make early breakthroughs if Sri Lanka wants to make an impact and stop the Indian batting order from getting a flying start.

Indian squad against Sri Lanka for T20I series: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer,Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lankan squad against India for T20I series: Lasith Malinga (captain), Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan and Kasun Rajitha.