India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: When and where to watch? Pitch report, squads – All details inside

IND vs SL Live Streaming: The second One-Day International between India and Sri Lanka will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The hosts will look to take a commanding lead after the impressive form of their top three batting lineup.

After winning the first match of the three-game One-Day International series against Sri Lanka by 67 runs, India will look to clinch the series in the second game. Nevertheless, Sri Lanka will look to bounce back and fight back as they did in the second ODI. Dasun Shanaka and his team will want to make sure that they can level the series.

Due to the small boundaries at Eden Gardens, the pitch is usually a batter’s paradise. With dew in the air, the captain who wins the toss may decide to field first.

The two national teams have met at the same venue before. In 1996, they played in the World Cup semi-final, which India lost. In 2014, they faced off again in a historical match in which India won by 153 runs.

Former captain Virat Kohli, who brought up his 73rd International century in their 67-run win in Guwahati on Tuesday will look to keep up the form.

What time does India vs Sri Lanka’s 2nd ODI begin?

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will begin at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1 PM.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Streaming in India?

Fans can watch India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live on Star Sports or stream Live on Hotstar.

ODI Probable Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya (vice-capt), Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Kusal Mendis (Vice Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka,Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru.