India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: When and where to watch, Probable XI – All details here

The second One-Day International between Sri Lanka and India will be held today, January 5. The match will be held at the MCA Stadium in Pune. India won the first Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka by two runs. The hosts are leading the three-game series 1-0.

In the first innings, India scored 162-5 after getting a good start from opener Deep Hooda, who made 41 runs. On Sri Lanks’s side, Dasun Shanaka scored 45 runs for Sri Lanka. Shivam Mavi picked 4 wickets for India.

Head-to-Head India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI

Since the two teams played each other in Twenty20 Internationals, India and Sri Lanka have faced off against each other 27 times. The former has won eight matches out of the 27 encounters, while the latter has only won one match. Two T20I have been held at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Both Sri Lanka and India won one-one matches each.

What’s up with the teams

India’s Sanju Samson has been ruled out due to a knee injury, and it is expected that Rahul Tripathi will take his place. India has brought in Jitesh Sharma as a wicketkeeping cover. If Arshdeep is unavailable, then the team may have to make a change and replace him with Malik.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka might use Lahiru Kumara over Kasun Rajitha for bowling, who went for 47 in his four wicketless overs in the first T20I.

What time will India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match begin?

India vs Sri Lanka’s 1st T20I match will begin at 7 pm IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 pm IST.

Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match?

India vs Sri Lanka’s 1st T20I match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network channels in India and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Kusal Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara