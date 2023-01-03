India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: When and where to watch? Details you just can’t miss

The Indian cricket team is starting the new year with a whirlwind of matches all slated for the first quarter, a fair mix of ODIs and Test series. The first of its many is a three-match T20 series.

The Men in Blue will embark on their journey this year by taking on neighbours Sri Lanka in a three-game T20I series. They will then face off against the same opponents in three 50-over matches.

In March, New Zealand and Australia will arrive and begin their tour of the country. By then, India will have played around 6 T20Is, 9 One-Day Internationals, and 4 Test matches, as part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The players will then take part in the Indian Premier League with their respective teams.

Also Read No threat to Rohit Sharma’s captaincy

The first quarter of the year will begin with a bang as Hardik Pandya’s men take on Sri Lanka in a three-game T20I series. The first match will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on January 3. The two teams will then meet in two more games in Rajkot and Pune.

This will be a crucial series for both the Indian and Sri Lankan teams as well as Pandya as it will be the second time that the skipper will be leading the team in place of the injured Rohit Sharma.

Meanwhile, all of the senior players, including the likes of Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli have been rested by the national selectors. The team management will be testing the players for key slots, such as the opening position, where KL Rahul has been performing poorly in recent times. In addition, the selectors will be without the services of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar due to injury.

In addition, the selectors have also decided to not include Mohammad Siraj from the playing eleven. India will be hoping that the uncapped duo of Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar will be able to provide them with a boost in the middle overs.

Other players expected for the match today are Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

When and Where will India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I start?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will start on January 3, Tuesday in Wankhade Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will begin at 7 pm IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 pm IST.

Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network channels in India and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.