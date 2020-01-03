India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Preview: Virat Kohli and team will look to dominate upcoming series

In the bowling department, Indian fans as well the team management will be happy with the return of Jasprit Bumrah who has been India’s go-to the bowler in the shortest format of the game.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Preview: India is set to take on Sri Lanka in the upcoming three-match T20I series starting from 5th January 2020. The three-match series will see the return of the Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan did not feature in the T20I and ODI series against West Indies after being ruled out due to a knee injury. During his absence, KL Rahul opened the innings alongside Rohit Sharma and the Karnataka batsman made most of the opportunity. Rahul scored 91 in the final match of the T20I series which helped India win a well-fought series. During the ODI’s KL Rahul smashed a century to silence his critics which have brought him back in contention for the opening spot alongside Rohit Sharma.

With Rohit Sharma being rested for the series, it will be up to Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and KL Rahul to make sure they give India a good start at top of the order. Shreyas Iyer has cemented his spot at number 4 and now, the team management will be hoping that he can continue with his good form from the last series.

In the bowling department, Indian fans as well the team management will be happy with the return of Jasprit Bumrah who has been India’s go-to the bowler in the shortest format of the game. Bumrah, who was suffering from a stress fracture, will be returning to international cricket after a long break. With Mohammad Shami in good form, India’s pace unit will be raring to go against the Sri Lankan batters.

The Sri Lankan side will be hoping to make a statement in the upcoming series against India under the leadership of Lasith Malinga.

Sri Lanka squad against India: Lasith Malinga (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan and Kasun Rajitha.

India squad against Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer,Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar.