India vs Sri Lanka ODI 2023, IND vs SL Live Scorecard: Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first. Team India is set to face Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati today. This is the first ODI match in a three-match ODI series between India and Sri Lanka. The next two matches will be played on January 12 and January 15. This three-match series marks the beginning of a crucial ODI year for India that will conclude with the World Cup later in 2023.

IND vs SL 1st ODI: When and where to watch?

Today’s match will begin at 1.30 pm IST and the toss is scheduled to take place at 1.00 pm IST. The first ODI will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Also Read No threat to Rohit Sharma’s captaincy

IND vs SL 1st ODI: Weather and Pitch Report

The temperature in Guwahati is expected to hover around 26 degree Celsius with 51 pct humidity and 5 km/he wind speed, according to cricketaddictor. The report suggested that there shouldn’t be any precipitation during the game. The pitch of Barsapara Cricket Stadium is said to be beneficial to the batsmen in both innings and spinners are expected to dominate the pitch, as per cricketaddictor.

Also Read India crush Sri Lanka by 91 runs after Suryakumar ton

IND vs SL 1st ODI: Playing XI

The India team will be led by Rohit Sharma. Rest of the players include Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-capt), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, and Arshdeep Singh.

The Sri Lanka team will be led by Dasun Shanka and the rest of the players include Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis (Vice Captain), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando (ODIs), Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara.

Sri Lanka in India, 3 ODI Series, 2023 Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati 10 January 2023 India 0/0 (0.0) vs Sri Lanka Match yet to begin ( Day – 1st ODI ) Sri Lanka elected to field

Stay tuned with financialexpress.com for live updates on India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match today.

Live Updates

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Updates: Return of senior players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, there are chances for India team to bag this ODI series and defeat Sri Lanka. However, Sri Lanka, after its T20I defeat will come back stronger, especially skipper Dasun Shanaka.

13:02 (IST) 10 Jan 2023 IND vs SL: Sri Lanka wins the toss! Sri Lanka won the toss and has chosen to bowl first. Rohit Sharma said that it is going to be a good challenge to bat first but the team needs to prepare themselves as the pitch or situation in coming world cup in 2023 will not always favour them. 12:58 (IST) 10 Jan 2023 IND vs SL: Where to catch live-stream of the game? The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. You can also catch live score updates here on financialexpress.com 12:55 (IST) 10 Jan 2023 IND vs SL: When is the toss? The toss for India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match is set to take place at 1.00 pm IST.