India vs South Korea LIVE Streaming Online, Kabaddi Masters 2018: When and where to watch on TV

India vs South Korea LIVE Streaming Online: The match will begin at 8 PM IST.

India vs South Korea LIVE Streaming Online, Kabaddi Masters 2018: The Indian Kabaddi team, led by Ajay Thakur made its way to the semi-final of Kabaddi Masters 2018 in Dubai after a thumping 50-15 win against Kenya on Tuesday. The full of stars Indian team would be high on confidence after maintaining a 100 per cent win record in the group stage of the tournament where it defeated the arch-rivals Pakistan twice. Despite facing tough competition from some teams, India came on top with flying colours, winning most matches with a huge margin.

Coach Srinivas Reddy has to be given credit for managing the team in the best possible way. He has tried almost every player in the squad in the first four matches. Korea, on the other hand, finished in the second spot in his group with two wins. The second semi-final of the tournament will also be held on June 29.

When is Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 India vs Korea match?

The Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 India vs Korea match will take place on June 28, 2018.

Where is Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 India vs Korea match?

The Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 India vs Korea match will be played in Dubai.

What time does the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 India vs Korea match begin?

The Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 India vs Korea match begins at 8:00 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 India vs Korea match?

The Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 India vs Korea match will be shown on Star Sports network.

How do I watch India vs Korea live streaming online of the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018?

The Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018 India vs Korea match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on FinancialExpress.com.

India: Girish Maruti Ernak, Surender Nada, Sandeep, Mohit Chhillar, Raju Lal Choudhary, Surjeet Singh, Deepak, Pardeep Narwal, Rahul Chaudhari, Rishank Krishna Devadiga, Monu Goyat, Rohit Kumar, Ajay Thakur, Manjeet Chhillar.