India vs South Korea LIVE Score, Kabaddi Masters 2018 Live: Ajay Thakur-led side eye final berth

India vs South Korea LIVE Score, Kabaddi Masters 2018 Live: India fight against South Korea to for Kabbadi Masters title.

Jun 29, 2018 5:30 pm
India vs South Korea LIVE Score, Kabaddi Masters 2018 Live: The Ajay Thakur-led Indian side have made their way to the semis without much ado. The Men In Blue have been the dominant side in the tournament and are the firm favourites against South Korea. The side notched up facile wins in all four of its group matches. While captain Ajay Thakur has been unstoppable, youngsters like Rishank Devadiga and Monu Goyat have proved to be lethal as well. The South Koreans, on the other hand, rely on speed and tight defence to get the job done. In Jan Kung Lee, the unit also has a raider of the highest quality.

Apart from Lee, the main focus will be on Ko Young Chang, Eom Tae Deok, Kim Seong Ryeol and Dung Ju Hong. If these five players clicked on Friday then the fans could witness the upset.

Coach Srinivas Reddy has played a major role in making the team click. His eye for right player selection and for the minute details in a match has helped India thrash its opponents with huge margins. Korea meanwhile finished second in their group.

Live Blog

India vs South Korea, Kabaddi masters 2018 LIVE Score

17:30 (IST) 29 Jun 2018
India favourites to win

Kabaddi World Cup 2016 winners, India, will fight for their fourth Kabaddi title with Korea today at 8 pm. With super Defensive wall and aggressive play, team India has remained unbeaten in this tournament. Will Korea be able to break the streak or will India be able to break the tight defence and speed of the  Koreans and enter the finals? 

17:16 (IST) 29 Jun 2018
Ajay Thakur: Key Captain

Ajay Thakur has proved what a captain needs to do in order to win a match. Thakur gave more opportunity to others in the last match, against Kenya, and was successful in his move.  Monu Goyat was able to get 10 raid points while Rishank Devadiga got 13 raid points for the team. Under Thakur's captaincy, India won by a huge margin of 50-15.  

17:06 (IST) 29 Jun 2018
Predicted 7 for India

India will lock horns with South Korea in Semi-Finals today at 8 pm. Till now coach Srinivas Reddy has been experimenting with his playing seven but today he might make his strongest players play. Players that might be in starting seven in today's game are Ajay Thakur (c), Rishank Devadiga, Monu Goyat, Surender Nada, Mohit Chillar, Sandeep Narwal. 

India: Girish Maruti Ernak, Surender Nada, Mohit Chillar, Raju Lal Choudhary, Surjeet Narwal (PO), Pardeep Narwal, Rahul Chaudhari, Ajay Thakur, Rishank Devadiga, Monu Goyat, Rohit Kumar, Manjeet Chillar, Sandeep Narwal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Maninder Singh, Sachin Tanwar

