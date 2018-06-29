India vs South Korea LIVE Score, Kabaddi Masters 2018 Live: Ajay Thakur-led side eye final berth

India vs South Korea LIVE Score, Kabaddi Masters 2018 Live

India vs South Korea LIVE Score, Kabaddi Masters 2018 Live: The Ajay Thakur-led Indian side have made their way to the semis without much ado. The Men In Blue have been the dominant side in the tournament and are the firm favourites against South Korea. The side notched up facile wins in all four of its group matches. While captain Ajay Thakur has been unstoppable, youngsters like Rishank Devadiga and Monu Goyat have proved to be lethal as well. The South Koreans, on the other hand, rely on speed and tight defence to get the job done. In Jan Kung Lee, the unit also has a raider of the highest quality.

Apart from Lee, the main focus will be on Ko Young Chang, Eom Tae Deok, Kim Seong Ryeol and Dung Ju Hong. If these five players clicked on Friday then the fans could witness the upset.

Coach Srinivas Reddy has played a major role in making the team click. His eye for right player selection and for the minute details in a match has helped India thrash its opponents with huge margins. Korea meanwhile finished second in their group.