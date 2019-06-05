India vs South Africa World Cup Live Score: Virat Kohli & Co to begin their campaign against low on confidence Proteas

India vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019: India will face South Africa in their first match of the ICC World Cup 2019 on Wednesday. Virat Kohli and his team will be raring to go as a win in the first game will give the team a lot of momentum and confidence for the rest of the tournament. The Indian team looks like a well-balanced side and are being considered as one of the favourites. India's bowling has been one of the key factor of their success in recent times. Jasprit Bumrah has been India's go-to bowler during the death overs, whereas Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami have been instrumental in giving the team breakthroughs during crucial moments. After smashing a ton against Bangladesh in the warn-up game, KL Rahul has virtually sealed the no. 4 position in the batting order. South Africa, on the other hand, will be under pressure having lost their first two games of the tournament against England and Bangladesh. Their strike bowler Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of the match against India with a hamstring injury. The batting will also have to click for South Africa if they want to beat India. It will be interesting to see how many spinners India picks depending on the conditions as Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have been brilliant for the Indian team so far. India and South Africa have met four times in the World Cup, out of which\u00a0the Proteas have won 3.