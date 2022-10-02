India vs South Africa T20I 2nd match: SA will have to go big or go home; Squads, pitch report here

India is going to face South Africa in the second game of the three-match T20I series on Sunday at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The first match between both the teams took place in Thiruvananthapuram’s Greenfield International Stadium where India won by 8 wickets. This is a must-win game for the South African team to keep the series from a clear win for India. In the last match, South Africa scored 106 runs and its opening order fell within the powerplay. The pitch at Thiruvananthapuram was reportedly criticised by both the teams after the match as it had a lot of bounce and carry and the balls often hit the batters hard after pitching.

Also Read | National Games 2022: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, fencer Bhavani Devi bag gold; Many other records created

The South Africa tour of India will witness a T20I and ODI series. Both the series will comprise three face-offs between both teams. India and South Africa have played 21 T20I matches against each other. Out of them, India has won 12 games while South Africa has won 8. Notably, after this series is over, India will head into the T20 World Cup in Australia and face Pakistan in their first game on October 23.

India vs South Africa T20I Squad

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammad Siraj

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton De Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo

Also Read | Jemimah powers India to 150/6 in Asia Cup opener against Sri Lanka

Pitch report

The Barsapara Stadium has so far hosted only four T20 internationals, while one was abandoned due to a wet pitch. Further, a shortened game seems to be on the cards as there is a 40% chance of rain during the contest.