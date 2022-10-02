India vs South Africa (IND vs SA) 2nd T20 Match Live: After India’s empathic eight-wicket victory against South Africa, Men in Blue are facing the visitors in the second T20I today. Being played in Guwahati, Rohit Sharma’s men are looking to win the second T20I, not only to win the series but also for a major confidence booster ahead of the T20 World in a few days from now. Earlier, South Africa have won the toss and decided to bowl first.

The team has been hit by the unexpected injury of Jasprit Bumrah, who has also been ruled out of the upcoming World Cup. While the series was meant to prepare for the Indian team ahead of the mega event, his absence put more questions than answers. While both Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Siraj have been included in the team as his replacements, they are not part of the World Cup squad as of now. The remaining T20Is may give the team management to test both seamers as Bumrah’s replacement.

In the ongoing series, Deepak Chahar looked in good form along with Arshdeep Singh. Both pacemen had reduced South Africa to 9/5 in the power play during the previous match. The spin department also looks good with Axar Patel and R Ashwin both in good form. India’s batting line up also looks stronger, led by skipper Rohit Sharma himself and well supported by the likes of Virat Kohli. KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and Dinesh Karthik, among others.

