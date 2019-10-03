India vs South Africa: Mayank Agarwal scores maiden double ton, Men in Blue motor on

Mayank Agarwal scored 215 in 371 balls at a strike rate of 57.95.

Playing only his fifth international Test, opener Mayank Agarwal scored his maiden double century during India’s first Test against South Africa at Visakhapatnam. Agarwal was dismissed for 215 by part-time left-arm spinner Dean Elgar during the second day of the Test. India reached 450 for five at tea on the second day.

Agarwal scored 215 in 371 balls at a strike rate of 57.95. His innings was studded by 23 fours and six sixes. The 28-year-old, who made his debut against Australia in December last year seems to have cemented his spot in the playing XI. He has scored three fifties and a double century in his first 8 innings. Agarwal also became the 86th Indian to score a century in Test cricket.

Agarwal and Rohit Sharma put together a brilliant 317-run opening stand, becoming only the third Indian opener pair to notch a 300-run partnership in the history of Test cricket. Rohit Sharma, who made his debut as an opener, was dismissed for 176. The partnership will put pressure on Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul, both of whom are vying for an opening slot.

Other than Rohit and Agarwal, the two Indian opening pairs to have shared a 300-plus partnership in Tests are Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid (410 runs against Pakistan in 2006) and Vinoo Mankad and Pankaj Roy (413 runs against New Zealand in 1956).

Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja are at the crease. Chetehswar Pujara (6), skipper Virat Kohli (20), Ajinkya Rahane (15) were the other Indian batsmen to be dismissed on Thursday.

Starting the day on 202 without loss, India’s openers treated South Africa’s bowlers with the same disdain they showed on the rain-interrupted opening day on Wednesday.

India playing XI: 1. Mayank Agarwal, 2. Rohit Sharma, 3. Cheteshwar Pujara, 4. Virat Kohli, 5. Ajinkya Rahane, 6. Hanuma Vihari, 7. Wriddhiman Saha, 8. Ravindra Jadeja, 9. Ravichandran Ashwin, 10. Ishant Sharma, 11. Mohammed Shami.