India vs South Africa: Mayank Agarwal hits double century, praise pours in on social media

Mayank Agarwal celebrates after scoring his maiden double century on the 2nd day of the 1st cricket test match against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. (PTI)

Ind vs SA First Test: Even as Rohit Sharma proved his critics wrong by cracking a well-made century, it was his opening partner Mayank Agarwal who stole the show with his first double century. Together the batsmen shared an opening stand of over 300 runs, the highest opening partnership in any India-South Africa Test match.

While Sharma’s swashbuckling innings came to an end when he was on 176 runs, Agarwal went on to score 215 runs before he was caught by Dane Piedt off the bowling of Dean Elgar. Both batsmen helped India to move into a strong position against the visitors, who got their first break at 317. Agarwal’s innings of 215 is the opener’s highest score so far in his five-match-old career.

Apart from Sharma and Agarwal, other Indian opening pairs to put on over 300 partnership in Test cricket are Vinoo Mankad and Pankaj Roy (413 runs) against New Zealand in the year 1956 and Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid (410 runs) against Pakistan in the year 2006.

The heroic inning of Agarwal has taken the cricket world by storm with not only former cricket stars but fans also appreciating his mammoth effort.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Agarwal’s innings:

Eye feast to watch #Rohit sharma batting @ImRo45 expected double ton hard luck n #MayankAgarwal what a brilliant 2ton bro ???????? — santhosh yadav (@san4369) October 3, 2019

-Maiden Test century in the Morning.

-Maiden Test double century in the afternoon. Take a bow for Mayank Agarwal. Incredible way to start your Test career as an opener.#MayankAgarwal #INDvSA #INDvsSA — Jasmin Sangani (@JasminSangani) October 3, 2019

India declared their innings at 502/7 on the second day of the first Test match against South Africa at Visakhapatnam. South Africa started their first innings on a disastrous note with comeback man Ravichandran Ashwin sending Aiden Markram (5) back to the pavilion with a splendid delivery.