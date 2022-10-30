T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA Live Match Score Updates: India will face South Africa at the Optus Stadium in Perth today. The match is set to begin at 4:30 pm IST. This is going to be an important match for none other than Virat Kohli, as he is on the verge of making a world record!

Kohli has scored 989 runs in 23 matches of the T20 World Cup. And now, he is just 28 runs away from becoming the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history. King Kohli will definitely do his best to retain his form at the pitch and score a third consecutive win for India via today’s match.

Also Read: India vs South Africa match preview; Pitch condition, squad & weather-Here are all details

After scoring a thunderous win against Pakistan in the first match, India bulldozed Netherlands by 56 runs in their second game! India is in a strong position as they have won 2 matches in 2 games. India will score a hat-trick if it wins today’s match against South Africa.

The game is going to be crucial for both India and South Africa as this match’s result will impact both teams’ fate in Group 2 as well. Catch live score and updates here at financialexpress.com.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022 Perth Stadium, Perth 30 October 2022 India vs South Africa Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Super 12 – Match 18 ) Match begins at 16:30 IST (11:00 GMT)

Live Updates

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022: The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also get minute-to-minute updates here for live score and run rate.

15:52 (IST) 30 Oct 2022 India vs South Africa Live Score: India Squad Rohit Sharma(captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal 15:50 (IST) 30 Oct 2022 India vs South Africa Live Score: Where can you see the game? India vs South Africa match will be broadcasted on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. For a quick look on live score, stay tuned with financialexpress.com! 15:29 (IST) 30 Oct 2022 India vs South Africa Live Score: Weather Report According to cricketaddictor, 49% humidity is expected and there is an 11% chance of precipitation during the game. 15:16 (IST) 30 Oct 2022 India vs South Africa Live Score: Pitch Report Perths pitch is considered to be a batting-friendly surface, according to a report by cricketaddictor. The track doesn't provide much assistance to the spinners. 15:05 (IST) 30 Oct 2022 India vs South Africa Live Score: When will the match start? India vs South Africa is set to begin at 4:30 pm IST. The game is going to be crucial for both India and South Africa as this match’s result will impact both teams’ fate in Group 2 stage.

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022: The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also get minute-to-minute updates here for live score and run rate.