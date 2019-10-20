India vs South Africa: Indian pacers jolt SA after Rohit Sharma’s maiden double hundred

Rohit Sharma celebrates after scoring a double century during the second day of third test match between India and South Africa in Ranchi. (AP Photo)

Rohit Sharma struck his first double century in Tests as India declared their innings at 497 for nine in the third Test against South Africa at Ranchi. India, who are already 2-0 up in the series, ended the day on the high having dismissed both South Africa openers before the second day’s play ended. South Africa were 9 for two after just five overs when the umpires called off play due to bad light. Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav picked a wicket each.

Earlier on Sunday, India declared their first innings at 497 for nine. Rohit Sharma was ably assisted by vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who scored his first century at home in three years. India started the day at 224 for 3, with Rohit and Rahane continuing their good work from day 1. Rohit Sharma struck six sixes and 28 boundaries as he scored 212 from 255 balls. The 32-year-old had to wait for his maiden double century as lunch was called while he was on 199. After lunch, Rohit reached the landmark in style with a six off Lungi Ngidi.

After both Rohit and Rahane were dismissed, Ravindra Jadeja (51) and a cameo from Umesh Yadav ensured that India piled on 497 runs. Umesh Yadav scored 31 runs off his short 10-ball stint at the crease, an innings which was studded with 5 sixes.

The Virat Kohli-led side would want to end the series on a high winning it 3-0. Having dismissed openers Quinton de Kock and Dean Elgar early, the onus will be on the pacers to pick wickets early on day 3. Another player to watch out for would be debutante Shahbaz Nadeem. Nadeem has a prolific record in first-class cricket with over 400 wickets to his name.

India vs South Africa: Scores at the end of Day 2

India 1st innings: 497/9 declared in 116.3 overs (Rohit Sharma 212, Ajinkya Rahane 115; George Line 4/133, Kagiso Rabada 3/85).

South Africa 1st innings: 9/2 in 5 overs.