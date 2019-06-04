India vs South Africa ICC World Cup match: When and where to watch Virat Kohli and team’s first match

India vs South Africa Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019: India is all set to take on South Africa in their World Cup opener on June 5 (Wednesday). The Men in Blue looks strong on paper, but South Africa can never be taken lightly. The match will be played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground, in West End, New Hampshire, England, While it will be the first match for Virat Kohli's team, South Africa have already lost their first two matches. Ahead of the tournament, India played 2 warm-up games. They were beaten by New Zealand in the first and then went on to defeat Bangladesh in the next match. South Africa lost their 1st game to England by 104 runs and was bowled out for 207. Bangladesh shocked the Proteas in their 2nd match, where Faf du Plessis' team failed to chase 331. SA's troubles have compounded with 3 of their key players battling injuries - Hashim Amla, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi. Players to watch out for India are Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, while for South Africa, all eyes will be on Fad du Plessis, David Miller, Imran Tahir and Kagiso Rabada. When to watch ICC World Cup 2019, India vs South Africa Live The match will be played on June 5 (Wednesday). It will be a day match, which will start at 3 pm according to India time. Where to watch\u00a0 ICC World Cup 2019, India vs South Africa Live The match will be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Fans can also watch match proceedings on Hotstar, Airtel TV app, Jio TV app on smartphones. Also, they can check cricket scores live on this website as well as indianexpress.com, along with various other websites. ICC World Cup 2019 Squad India World Cup Squad : Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. South Africa World Cup Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla, David Miller, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi