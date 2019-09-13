India vs South Africa: Here’s how you can watch the first T20I

Last year, India’s tour of South Africa had seen the Men in Blue win both ODI as well as the T20 series.

India vs South Africa: India will take on South Africa in their first home series since the World Cup. Virat Kohli and his team will be looking to win the T20I series against the Proteas as these matches will be crucial with the upcoming T-20 World Cup next year in Australia. It is a chance for the young players Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar to showcase their talent and stake their claim for a spot in the squad for ICC T20 World Cup. Rishabh Pant’s form will be a cause of concern for Virat Kohli and the team management and it will be very important for him to fire all cylinders in the upcoming series.

Last year, India’s tour of South Africa had seen the Men in Blue win both ODI as well as the T20 series. The South African team led by Quinton de Kock would be looking to make a statement after a dismal show during the World Cup. With Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar being rested, it will be up to the new crop of fast bowlers to make sure the team does well in their absence as well.

Here is how you can watch the match

When is India vs South Africa 1st T20I?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I is on 15 September 2019.

Where will India vs South Africa 1st T20I take place?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I will take place at Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh.

What time will India vs South Africa 1st T20I begin?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Where can India vs South Africa 1st T20I be watched live?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I can be watched live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and the HD versions of the channel as well.

Where can India vs South Africa 1st T20I be streamed live?

India vs South Africa 1st T20I can be watched live on the Hotstar app.

The match can also be watched live on DD Sports and DD National which will be free.

India’s T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini.

South Africa’s T20I squad: Quinton de Kock (Captain & WK), Rassie van der Dussen (VC), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi and Jon-Jon Smuts.