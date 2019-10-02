India Vs South Africa first Test: Virat Kohli’s men lend support to Swachch Bharat campaign with stickers on their jerseys

Virat Kohli’s men wore ‘Swachh Bharat Diwas’ stickers on their jersey during the day 1 of the first Test match against the visitors. (Photo: BCCI/Twitter)

The entire country is today celebrating Swachch Bharat Diwas on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. The Indian cricket team, which is taking on South Africa in the first Test match at Visakhapatnam, is also doing its bit to spread the campaign across the country.

Virat Kohli’s men wore ‘Swachh Bharat Diwas’ stickers on their jersey during the day 1 of the first Test match against the visitors. This apart, team India head coach Ravi Shastri, taking to Twitter also urged the people to join the Plogging Run initiative. Introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju, this initiative is a combination of Fit India Movement and Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. Earlier in the day, Rijiju had flagged off ‘Fit India Plog Run’. He was also joined by wrestler Bajrang Punia at Indira Gandhi Stadium in the national capital at the launch ceremony.

Under this initiative, a person can stop at a place while cycling, clean the area and move on, to continue the same process. Shastri, in his post, also asked people to take part in the two-km run on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. He also urged people to support the swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

Please join us on Oct 2nd #GandhiJayanti in the #PloggingRun which is a unique combination of our PM @narendramodi ji’s initiatives – #FitIndiaMovement and #SwachhBharatAbhiyaan. Credit to @KirenRijiju ji & team for making this happen #JaiHind ???????? pic.twitter.com/QH6WZRo3uY — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) October 1, 2019

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma hit an unbeaten ton against South Africa in the first day of the first Test which saw and early stumps due to heavy rains. At stumps, India is at a strong position with 202/0 before the rain washed out first day’s play. His partner at the other end Mayank Agarwal is also on the brink of score his maiden ton. He remained unbeaten at 183-ball 84.

Before the rain interrupted the match, Rohit Sharma played a game that may help him cement his place in the Indian test team Even as visitors seem to trouble Indian batsmen with quick deliveries in the first session, they were not able to trouble Indian batsmen much post-lunch session.