India vs South Africa: When and where to watch first Test live

A leading batter facing unparalleled pressure on and off the field, a new coach looking to shed his ‘good boy’ image and get the team off to a good start, and a fire-breathing pacer ready to lead a strong bowling attack against an opposition ready for a tough contest — India’s tour of South Africa is primed for overarching narratives.

Despite its recent overseas successes, India have never won a Test series in South Africa. The opportunity to finally change the historical narrative of the team struggling in African conditions will be the key focus for Virat Kohli’s team as they embark on the tour, spending another month in a bio-bubble amid the threat of the new Omicron variant.

The three-Test series will go ahead, starting in Centurion on Sunday, despite the threat of the new coronavirus variant. South Africa, where the variant was first detected last month, has tightened virus protocols to ensure that the series goes smoothly.

India’s preparations for the Test series had been side-tracked by a public spat between its red-ball captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly following the Delhi batter’s removal as One Day International captain. There were even reports that Kohli had decided to sit out the series to spend his daughter’s first birthday at home. However, those rumours proved to be unfounded and the Royal Challengers Bangalore batter will lead Team India in hostile territory.

India vs South Africa first Test venue

The first Test between India and South Africa will take place at Centurion’s SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium.

India vs South Africa first Test time

The Test will start at 1:30 PM Indian time on Sunday.

Where to watch India vs South Africa live coverage

The first Test will air live on the Star Sports Network. It can also be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar, either on mobile, TV, or PC.