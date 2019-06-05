India vs South Africa: Faf du Plessis blames IPL for ending Dale Steyn’s World Cup journey

By: |
New Delhi | Published: June 5, 2019 5:37:56 PM

Speaking to the media during a pre-match press conference, South African skipper Faf Du Plessis blamed the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the setback.

india vs south africa, faf du plesis, india south africa, dale steyn, icc world cup, icc worl cup 2019South African skipper Faf du Plessis addresses press conference before the match against India. (AP Photo)

Having started the World Cup on a poor note, losing to England and then to Bangladesh in first two games, South Africa faced another setback when pacer Dale Steyn was ruled out of the tournament on Tuesday owing to a shoulder injury.

Speaking to the media during a pre-match press conference, South African skipper Faf Du Plessis blamed the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the setback. The South African skipper wondered what would have happened if the speedster wasn’t picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore at the last moment.

“Had he not been picked up for IPL, who knows where Dale would have been right now. We can’t control that. So it is important for me that we make sure that we are there for him because I know he’s been trying hard to make sure he is ready to try and make an impact on which will be his last World Cup,” he said.

Putting his weight strongly behind Dale Steyn, the skipper said it has been a tough two year for the later and that he worked hard to get back into the team, “Dale has struggled really hard to get back into the team. It’s been a tough two-year, two-and-a-half year for him and he would need support right now. It’s important that us as the team and the management make sure there are things in place for him to assist him, to be there for him. He needs love at the moment,” Du Plessis added further.

Steyn will be replaced by left-arm quick Beuran Hendricks, who played his first ODI match against Pakistan this year. While he has just taken one wicket from two matches, he had been more successful in T20 Internationals where he has taken 16 wickets at an average of 18.93 till now.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. India vs South Africa: Faf du Plessis blames IPL for ending Dale Steyn’s World Cup journey
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition