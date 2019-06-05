India vs South Africa: Faf du Plessis blames IPL for ending Dale Steyn’s World Cup journey

Having started the World Cup on a poor note, losing to England and then to Bangladesh in first two games, South Africa faced another setback when pacer Dale Steyn was ruled out of the tournament on Tuesday owing to a shoulder injury. Speaking to the media during a pre-match press conference, South African skipper Faf Du Plessis blamed the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the setback. The South African skipper wondered what would have happened if the speedster wasn't picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore at the last moment. \u201cHad he not been picked up for IPL, who knows where Dale would have been right now. We can\u2019t control that. So it is important for me that we make sure that we are there for him because I know he\u2019s been trying hard to make sure he is ready to try and make an impact on which will be his last World Cup,\u201d he said. \ufeff Putting his weight strongly behind Dale Steyn, the skipper said it has been a tough two year for the later and that he worked hard to get back into the team, \u201cDale has struggled really hard to get back into the team. It\u2019s been a tough two-year, two-and-a-half year for him and he would need support right now. It\u2019s important that us as the team and the management make sure there are things in place for him to assist him, to be there for him. He needs love at the moment,\u201d Du Plessis added further. Steyn will be replaced by left-arm quick Beuran Hendricks, who played his first ODI match against Pakistan this year. While he has just taken one wicket from two matches, he had been more successful in T20 Internationals where he has taken 16 wickets at an average of 18.93 till now.