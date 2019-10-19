Hosts are currently leading the three-match series 1-0 against Proteas. (Photo: Screenshot from BCCI video)

South African skipper Faf du Plessis seems to have bad luck everywhere he is tossing the coin. After having lost as many as nine tosses in Asia successively, the visiting captain brought in his deputy Temba Bavuma as proxy skipper. However, the luck did not favour du Plessis again, as the Indian skipper won the toss in the Third Test, being played in Ranchi, after which the latter breaks into laughter.

Hosts are currently leading the three-match series 1-0 against Proteas. In the Third Test that started in Ranchi today, they have rested paceman Ishant Sharma, while local lad Shahbaz Nadeem has made is Test debut. South Africa, on the other hand, have brought in Heinrich Klaasen, George Lindte, Lungi Ngidi, Zubayr Hamza, and Dane Piedt. They have left out Vernon Philander, Theunis de Bruyn, Senuran Muthusamy and Keshav Maharaj, apart from the injured opener Aiden Markram .

Visitors have so far struggled in the ongoing Test series. While Virat Kohli won tosses on both occasions, Team India went on to put up above 500 runs each time. However, on the first day of the third Test in Ranchi, visitors are currently having an edge, with visitors having lost 3 wickets for 71 runs. 23 overs were bowled in the first session. India have lost the wickets of Mayank Agarwal (10), Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and skipper Virat Kohli (12) Rohit Sharma (38) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (11) were at the crease at lunch.

When the visiting skipper was asked about trying his deputy as his lucky factor at the toss he said, “the toss showed shows that it isn’t meant to be”. “It’s about the first innings and we need to put runs on the board when we come out to bat”.

He went on to say that starting in India is a tough challenge. “ Starting in India is a tough challenge and all teams that have played here will vouch for it. We did well in the first match but the last game didn’t go our way. We are ready for the fight”.