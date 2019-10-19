India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day1: Rohit Sharma smashes record number sixes in a Test series

Rohit Sharma raises his bat after scoring 100 runs during the first day of the 3rd Test match between India and South Africa in Ranchi on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Opener Rohit Sharma hit his sixth Test ton in Ranchi on Saturday on the first day of the third Test against South Africa. In the process, the batsman also surpassed Caribbean batsman Shimron Hetmyer’s record of the highest number of sixes in Test series. Hetmyer hit as many as 15 sixes during Test series against Bangladesh, last year.

Sharma has hit 16 sixes in the series so far. With this, the 32-year-old has become the leading six-hitter in the ongoing World Test Championship to surpass English all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has smashed 15 sixes so far.

At stumps, India are 224/3 after day 1 of the third and final Test match of the ongoing series. He along with Ajinkya Rahane brought India out of trouble to put an unbroken partnership of 185 runs. While Sharma is batting on 117 runs, Rahane is at the crease on 83. Rahane had joined Sharma at the crease with hosts were tottering at 39/3.

While Kohli was out for 12 runs, Mayank Aggarwal was out for 19 runs, and Cheteshwar Pujara was sent back to the pavilion without scoring.

Meanwhile, Team India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour hailed Sharma’s success as Test opener, in the ongoing Test series against South Africa, attributing it to the opener’s mental adjustments.

“He is such an experienced player. I don’t think you need to change anything with his technique. The only adjustment I think he had to make was his game plans,” Rathour was quoted as saying by PTI.

Pointing out that Sharma was good enough to play at any format of the game he added as per the agency, “I always believed he is too good a player not to be playing in any format. It was a good call to make him to open. With the amount of runs he has scored, he has settled the issue for the time being”.