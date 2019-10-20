India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 2: Virat Kohli declares first innings at 497/9

Rohit Sharma notched up his maiden double century while Ajinkya Rahane struck his first ton at home in three years (Twitter)

Ranchi Test: Captain Virat Kohli declared India’s first innings at 497 for nine on the second day of the third and final Test against South Africa here on Sunday. Rohit Sharma notched up his maiden double century while Ajinkya Rahane struck his first ton at home in three years.

Ravindra Jadeja contributed with 51 before the last two Indian batsmen were called back at the stroke of tea.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 497/9 declared in 116.3 overs (Rohit Sharma 212, Ajinkya Rahane 115; George Line 4/133, Kagiso Rabada 3/85).