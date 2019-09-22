India vs South Africa 3rd T20: When and where to watch match on TV and livestream Online

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In the third and final T20 of the series, South Africa will be looking to level the series against India at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. India lead the series 1-0 after registering a 7-wicket win at the 2nd T20I held at Mohali. Skipper Virat Kohli led from the front in that match scoring a magnificent 72 and was also awarded the man of the match. The first match in Dharamsala was washed out without a ball being bowled.

As India look to finalise a team for the T20 World Cup in Australia next year, a lot of talk has been araound Rishabh Pant’s form. The young wicketkeeper registered another single-digit score at Mohali and would be under pressure to perform on Sunday.

Newly crowned captain Quinton de Kock performed well in the 2nd T20, but lacked support from others in the batting department. The Proteas captain would expect David Miller and Reza Hendricks to step up and ensure that the team does not lose the series.

What time does Ind vs SA 3rd T20I match start?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will begin at 7 pm IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 pm.

Where will Ind vs SA 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Where to watch Ind vs SA 3rd T20I on TV?

The 3rd T20 international between India and South Africa will be telecast on the Star Sports network. It will be available on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary, while Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary.

Where to livestream India vs SA 3rd T20I?

The live streaming of the India vs South Africa T20 will be available on Hotstar. Users can also watch the match on the JioTV or Airtel Xstream mobile apps.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bauvma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukyao, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde.