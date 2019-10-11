India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Virat Kohli smashes first double century of the year

Kohli during his double century against South Africa. (Image: PTI)

India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Virat Kohli smashed his first double century of the year in the 2nd Test match against South Africa in Pune. Kohli batted beautifully throughout his innings as he looked in complete control against the South African bowlers. The Indian captain has led the team from the front in the game and his double century has made sure India post a mammoth total against the Proteas in the second innings of the Test match. During his knock, Virat Kohli struck 28 boundaries and looked in complete control of his innings.

Kohli achieved another feat during the match by captaining India in 50 Test matches. He is now behind MS Dhoni who has led the side in 60 Tests. The Indian captain has the best winning percentage in Test cricket as the skipper.

India has dominated South Africa in this Test match and it will be tough for the South African team to make a comeback from here. Faf Du Plessis will not be happy with his bowlers as they did not threaten the Indian batsmen at all. On the first day of the Test match, Mayank Agarwal smashed his second century of the series as well as his career setting the platform for a big first-innings total.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rhane also batted well as both batsmen scored fifties to make sure India did not wickets in a heap. With 5 bowlers in the playing XI, India will be confident when they come to put out to bowl against South Africa.

South Africa will have to bat really well if they want to remain in the contest in this Test match. A lot will depend on Dean Elgar and Faf Du Plessis as they are two senior batsmen in the South African side.